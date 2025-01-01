English
Mamdani’s victory united New York’s Muslim community

Shafaqna English- Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City’s next mayor represents more than just a historic first for many Muslim New Yorkers. It symbolizes a rare moment of visibility and unity within the city’s Muslim community.

This is especially significant for Shia Muslims, who have often felt marginalized, even within their own faith.

That sense of possibility crystallized for Fizza Jaffari the night Mamdani won.

She recalled watching the election returns from a cafe in Astoria, a diverse Queens neighborhood with a large Muslim population, when cheers erupted and car horns blared as Mamdani made history, not just as the city’s first Muslim mayor, but as the first Shia Muslim to hold the office.

As Mamdani prepares to take office on Jan. 1, Shia Muslim New Yorkers say his election is already reshaping conversations about faith, identity and belonging.

