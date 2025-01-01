Islamophobia in UK media

Shafaqna English- British Muslim commentator Fahima Mohamed has denounced the racist and Islamophobic abuse she received after appearing on UK media platforms.

She said the hatred directed at her reflects a worsening climate in the UK.

Over the past two years, Mohamed has appeared on several media platforms to discuss issues such as immigration, social cohesion, law, and public policy.

She explained that she is invited because she offers perspectives based on her lived experience as a Muslim woman, her professional work, and her knowledge of UK law. Her views, she stressed, are lawful, moderate, and within the boundaries of legitimate debate.

However, she noted that the online reaction to her recent appearances reveals a troubling reality in Britain—one that is hateful and hostile to free speech.

