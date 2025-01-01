[Video] Human Being (Part 5)

Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali: “Human Being” (Part 5) delivered by Sheikh Shomali on 10 October 2025.

Reminder of the fact that the Quran distinguishes between Amr (divine, non-material realm) and Khalq (material, gradual creation).

Angels and spirits (ruh) belong to Amr; physical beings belong to Khalq.

The human spirit comes from Amr but is joined to the body from Khalq, forming one unified being.

The act of Allah “blowing” the spirit into the body symbolizes a powerful union between two very different realms.

Humans have the best form of creation, but not all are the best beings by default. Humanity has the potential to surpass angels through growth and righteous effort.

The spirit is the true identity of a human, not the body.

The body changes and perishes, while the spirit endures and returns to its divine origin.

The union of spirit and body allows humans to act in the material world while carrying divine potential.

At death, the angel of death takes the spirit fully back to the higher realm.

Unlike angels, human spirits have a unique link with the material world and can experience spiritual ascent or decline.

The lecture concludes that self-knowledge requires recognizing our spiritual essence and striving to actualize its divine potential.

A part of series: Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali

