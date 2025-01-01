English
Amman ranks among world's top cities

Shafaqna English– Jordan’s capital Amman ranks among the world’s leading cities to be assessed under the globally recognized framework.

As a result, the city has become only the second in the Arab world — after Saudi Arabia’s Madinah — to be ranked in the program.

The Greater Amman Municipality said the city placed 10th globally out of 100 participating cities, with its index set to be officially listed on the international Quality of Life platform, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Source: Arab News

