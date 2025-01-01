How AI Shaped Everyday Life Around the World in 2025

Shafaqna English- From healthcare and courts to classrooms and farms, artificial intelligence became deeply embedded in daily life in 2025, transforming how people work, learn, and care for one another across the globe, according to Rest of World.

In healthcare, AI chatbots increasingly filled gaps in overstretched systems. In China, many young people turned to AI for mental health support, while in Singapore and South Korea, humanoid and companion robots helped care for elderly populations. In Brazil, health workers used AI tools to reduce medication errors and expand access in underserved areas—though concerns grew over flawed medical advice and overreliance on bots.

Legal systems also leaned heavily on AI. Brazil deployed more than 140 AI projects to manage millions of pending cases, allowing judges to clear backlogs faster even as lawyers filed cases more easily. In Paraguay, researchers used an AI chatbot modeled on a woman in prison to build public empathy toward incarcerated populations.

At work, AI reshaped creative industries and essential services. Indonesian filmmakers adopted generative AI to cut costs and boost production quality. In Mongolia, locally trained AI models addressed language and cultural gaps left by global platforms. Teachers in Kenya used chatbots to manage overcrowded classrooms, while farmers in Malawi relied on AI advice to combat crop pests.

By the end of 2025, AI had become a global tool for efficiency, access, and innovation—bringing clear benefits, but also raising new questions about trust, equity, and human dependence on machines.

Source: Rest of World

