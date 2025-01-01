English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Bangladesh stops relocating Rohingya Muslims to remote island

0

Shafaqna English- Bangladesh halts relocating Rohingya Muslims to a remote island.

When Bangladesh launched a multi-million-dollar project to relocate Rohingya refugees to a remote island, it promised a better life. Five years on, the controversial plan has stalled, as authorities find it is unsustainable and refugees flee back to overcrowded mainland camps.

The Bhasan Char island emerged naturally from river sediments some 20 years ago. It lies in the Bay of Bengal, over 60 km from Bangladesh’s mainland.

Never inhabited, the 40 sq. km area was developed to accommodate 100,000 Rohingya refugees from the cramped camps of the coastal Cox’s Bazar district.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK-Qatar to support Rohingyas

nafiseh yazdani

Bangladesh: 5.7 magnitude quake kills 3 people

asadian

ASEAN-European MP’s call for action on Rohingya crisis

nafiseh yazdani

Bangladesh Eyes Bigger Share in Global Halal Market

parniani

Bangladesh: Monsoon risks for Rohingya refugees due to funding cuts

nafiseh yazdani

Bangladesh’s minor role in global Halal market

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.