English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Australia: Anti-Muslim incidents surge by 300 percent

0

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim incidents across Australia have surged by 300 percent, according to new data.

Muslim communities are facing an alarming surge in hate-driven incidents across the country, including hateful graffiti, dismembered pigs thrown onto graves at a Muslim cemetery, and Muslim women being spat at, abused, and threatened.

The peak Islamic body representing Australian-based Muslim imams, scholars, and clerics says Muslim communities are being unfairly scrutinized and “implicitly linked” to acts of violence they categorically reject in the wake of the Bondi attack.

Nine mosques and Islamic centers have now reported vandalism or serious security incidents requiring police involvement, forcing places of worship, schools, and community spaces to operate under fear and heightened vigilance.

The council’s Action Against Islamophobia initiative has recorded an almost 300 per cent increase in reported anti-Muslim hate incidents.

The support line has received distressing calls from victims, parents and employers of Muslim staff.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rate cuts at major global central banks in 2025

asadian

Faith leaders denounce vandalism at Brisbane Mosque

nasibeh yazdani

Australia: Muslim cemetery desecrated

leila yazdani

France to review child mental well-being

asadian

Australia first nation to prohibit social media for children

asadian

Australia hit by forest fires

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.