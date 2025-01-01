Australia: Anti-Muslim incidents surge by 300 percent

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim incidents across Australia have surged by 300 percent, according to new data.
Muslim communities are facing an alarming surge in hate-driven incidents across the country, including hateful graffiti, dismembered pigs thrown onto graves at a Muslim cemetery, and Muslim women being spat at, abused, and threatened.
The peak Islamic body representing Australian-based Muslim imams, scholars, and clerics says Muslim communities are being unfairly scrutinized and “implicitly linked” to acts of violence they categorically reject in the wake of the Bondi attack.
Nine mosques and Islamic centers have now reported vandalism or serious security incidents requiring police involvement, forcing places of worship, schools, and community spaces to operate under fear and heightened vigilance.
The council’s Action Against Islamophobia initiative has recorded an almost 300 per cent increase in reported anti-Muslim hate incidents.
The support line has received distressing calls from victims, parents and employers of Muslim staff.
Sources: IQNA