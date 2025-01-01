UN-USA sign aid deal

Shafaqna English– The United Nations and the United States formalized an agreement under which the USA committed $2 billion in humanitarian assistance for 17 crisis-hit countries.

Speaking at the signing in Geneva, UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher paid tribute to humanitarian workers operating under increasingly difficult conditions, describing the past year as “a very, very tough year for everyone engaged in humanitarian action.”

Despite the challenges, he said the agreement known as a memorandum of understanding or MOU offered grounds for optimism.

Source: News.un.org

