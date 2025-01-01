Survey: UK consumers still reluctant to spend going into 2026

Shafaqna English– Combination of concern about economy and household cost pressures will continue to limit UK consumers to spend going into 2026, according to KPMG survey.

UK consumers are reluctant to spend going into 2026 despite feeling almost as secure about their personal finances as they did at the beginning of the year, according to research.

A study by the accountancy multinational KPMG found that concerns about the health of the UK economy were holding consumers back from spending, especially on eating out and big ticket items such as cars and furniture.

