Iraq designates official celebration sites for New Year’s Eve 2026

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced a complete list of official and public locations designated for New Year’s Eve celebrations across Baghdad and all provinces on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The Ministry extended its congratulations to the Iraqi people while urging citizens to adhere to public order and security guidelines to ensure a safe and joyful celebration for everyone.

Security forces have been directed to secure these perimeters, and the Ministry emphasized the importance of following instructions from competent authorities to maintain public decorum and safety.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com