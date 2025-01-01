6 road projects for Riyadh underway

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has announced plans to undertake phase three of its major road overhaul program costing more than SR8 billion ($2 billion).

The plan includes six projects that are a part of the Riyadh Main and Ring Road Axes Development Program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The plan is to expand Riyadh’s transport infrastructure, enhance connectivity across the capital, and position the city as a leading regional hub for mobility and logistics services, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

