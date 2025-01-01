English
UK uses visa restrictions to pressure African countries

Shafaqna English- The UK has implemented visa restrictions for nationals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of a stricter immigration policy under the Labour government.

The use of introducing visa restrictions had already been signaled to Kinshasa months earlier; following the announcement, the DRC said it had begun discussions with British authorities to resolve the ongoing dispute.

UK government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said that talks were ongoing between the Congolese interior ministry and the UK embassy in Kinshasa, adding that technical meetings had been scheduled to reach an agreement.

Sources: Info Migrants

