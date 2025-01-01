English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Severe cold snap-fog continue across Iraq with more snow

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq is currently facing severe winter weather, including heavy snow, freezing temperatures, and thick fog on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology has issued reports detailing stable but freezing conditions in the central and southern regions, contrasted by a significant polar air mass affecting the north.

The weather across central and southern Iraq is mostly clear with scattered clouds. However, the northern region is seeing a shift toward total cloud cover, with light rain and snowfall reported in the northeastern highlands.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU to monitor climate change leading to extreme weather

asadian

Heavy snow across UK

nafiseh yazdani

Severe weather warning issued as UK temperatures drop

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.