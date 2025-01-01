Severe cold snap-fog continue across Iraq with more snow

Shafaqna English- Iraq is currently facing severe winter weather, including heavy snow, freezing temperatures, and thick fog on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology has issued reports detailing stable but freezing conditions in the central and southern regions, contrasted by a significant polar air mass affecting the north.

The weather across central and southern Iraq is mostly clear with scattered clouds. However, the northern region is seeing a shift toward total cloud cover, with light rain and snowfall reported in the northeastern highlands.

