UNICEF: Every child in Afghanistan has right to grow in a safe environment

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) emphasizes that every child has the right to dream, play, and grow in a safe environment.

The organization wrote on its X page on Wednesday, December 30, that UNICEF-supported safe spaces in Afghanistan, in addition to protecting children, also provide essential psychosocial support services.

This comes as children in Afghanistan face serious challenges due to widespread poverty, humanitarian crises, educational restrictions, and insufficient access to health services, with many growing up in high-risk environments.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

