More than 3 million Christians visit Vatican since Pope Leo’s election

Shafaqna English- Following the election of Pope Leo XIV in early May, nearly three million faithful took part in Masses and ceremonies, according to data released by the Prefecture of the Papal Household.
In 2025, 3,176,620 people attended papal audiences and liturgies in the Vatican.
Between January and April, there were a limited number of events held in the Vatican, due to Pope Francis’s ill health. During that period, 262,820 people visited the Vatican: 60,500 attended the eight General and Jubilee Audiences, 10,320 attended the special ones, 62,000 faithful attended Masses, and 130,000 attended the Angelus.
Sources: Vatican News