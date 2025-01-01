English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsOther Religions

More than 3 million Christians visit Vatican since Pope Leo’s election

0

Shafaqna English- Following the election of Pope Leo XIV in early May, nearly three million faithful took part in Masses and ceremonies, according to data released by the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

In 2025, 3,176,620 people attended papal audiences and liturgies in the Vatican.

Between January and April, there were a limited number of events held in the Vatican, due to Pope Francis’s ill health. During that period, 262,820 people visited the Vatican: 60,500 attended the eight General and Jubilee Audiences, 10,320 attended the special ones, 62,000 faithful attended Masses, and 130,000 attended the Angelus.

Sources: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope prays for peace & families affected by war

nasibeh yazdani

Pope: Martyrdom is birth into heaven

nasibeh yazdani

Vatican: Pope renews plea for peace in Christmas message

nasibeh yazdani

Pope urged global ceasefire on Christmas Day

asadian

Pope emphasized on reform path of his predecessor

asadian

Pope appointed new Archbishop of Westminster

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.