More than 3 million Christians visit Vatican since Pope Leo’s election

In 2025, 3,176,620 people attended papal audiences and liturgies in the Vatican.

Between January and April, there were a limited number of events held in the Vatican, due to Pope Francis’s ill health. During that period, 262,820 people visited the Vatican: 60,500 attended the eight General and Jubilee Audiences, 10,320 attended the special ones, 62,000 faithful attended Masses, and 130,000 attended the Angelus.