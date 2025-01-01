English
AFCON 2025: Nigeria 3 v Uganda 1

Shafaqna English– Nigeria wrapped up an almost flawless group stage by securing their third consecutive victory, defeating Uganda 3-1.
The Super Eagles delivered an intense performance, though they still haven’t managed a clean sheet, allowing another late goal. Senegal sit at the top of Group D, which leaves the Democratic Republic of Congo facing a potentially tougher path in the knockout rounds, beginning with a clash against Algeria in the Round of 16. At the same time, Tanzania have made history by qualifying for the knockout stage for the very first time.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com

