UN Women: Women’s leadership around world is basis of peace

Shafaqna English- The Women’s Division of the United Nations (UN Women) has stated that women’s leadership worldwide is the foundation of peace.

On Tuesday, December 30, the organization stated on its X page that in 2026, women’s leadership will continue to be at the center of efforts for peace and security.

The United Nations added that to improve women’s lives, it will implement its activities in vital areas, from “local dialogues to national action plans.”

Previously, the Women’s Division of the United Nations had reported that their activities are underway in 109 countries and their services are provided to approximately four billion women and girls.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com