India: Disturbing hate speech video sparks fear among Muslims

Shafaqna English- A disturbing video rapidly spreading on social media has instilled fear in India’s Muslim community.

The clip, linked to a man identified as Rishabh Ojha, part of a Hindutva network, shows him openly advocating for the abduction, acid torture, and killing of Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the video, first shared widely on X and later reposted on Instagram and Telegram, shows Ojha speaking in Hindi with chilling calmness, often laughing as he describes acid attacks, forced religious conversion, and murder. Thousands of users have viewed the video, with some expressing approval rather than shock.

Sources: Kms News

