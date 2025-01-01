English
General Assembly approves $3.45 billion regular budget for UN in 2026

Shafaqna English- The General Assembly has approved a regular budget of $3.45 billion for the United Nations for the year 2026, following weeks of intensive negotiations and one of the Organization’s most significant reform initiatives, UN80.

The budget – approved by the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday – authorizes $3.45 billion for the coming year, covering the Organization’s three core pillars of work: peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

While the approved budget is roughly $200 million higher than the Secretary-General’s proposal prepared under the UN80 reform initiative, it is about 7 per cent lower than the approved 2025 budget.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

