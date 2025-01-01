India: Shift toward gold coin purchases instead of jewellery

Shafaqna English– Gold is on track for its sharpest yearly increase in 46 years, prompting many buyers to move away from jewellery and toward smaller coins and bars.

Heightened demand for safe-haven assets, reductions in U.S. interest rates, and a weaker dollar have lifted global prices by 67% so far this year, with a record peak of $4,549.7 per troy ounce reached on December 26.

In India, domestic gold prices surged 77% in 2025, far surpassing the Nifty 50 index’s 9.7% rise, helped by a 5% decline in the rupee against the dollar.

This marks a wider transformation in India, one of the world’s largest gold markets, where the metal carries deep cultural and financial importance.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com