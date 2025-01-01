English
Over 3,000 people lost their lives trying to reach Spain

Shafaqna English- In 2025, according to the NGO Caminando Fronteras, 3,090 people lost their lives trying to reach Spain.

That number reflects significantly fewer victims than was the case in 2024, when more than 10,000 people were recorded to have died. This drop is largely due to Spain’s partnerships with countries of origin such as Mauritania to stop departures.

In 2025, eight people lost their lives on average each day while trying to reach Spain from the African mainland. However, this figure actually represents some “progress” in the prevention of deaths at sea on the perilous routes from Africa to Spain.

