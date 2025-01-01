Investors Warn AI Will Hit Jobs in 2026

Shafaqna English- Venture capital investors expect artificial intelligence to begin reshaping enterprise workforces in 2026, as companies shift budgets from hiring to automation and increasingly cite AI as a driver of layoffs, according to Tech Crunch.

Concerns about AI’s impact on labour are rising alongside rapid advances in automation tools. A recent MIT study estimates that nearly 12% of jobs could already be automated using current AI systems, while surveys show some employers are cutting entry-level roles and linking layoffs directly to AI adoption.

Enterprise investors surveyed by TechCrunch say the effect on jobs will become more visible next year as AI moves from productivity aid to direct replacement for certain tasks. Several predict that spending on AI will come at the expense of labour budgets, accelerating job cuts, particularly in roles involving repetitive or rules-based work.

Others caution the picture may be more complex. Some investors argue AI could boost productivity or augment existing roles rather than eliminate them outright. Still, sceptics warn that AI may also be used as a convenient justification for workforce reductions driven by broader cost pressures or past strategic errors.

While AI developers often frame the technology as freeing workers for higher-value tasks, investor sentiment suggests fears of job displacement are unlikely to ease in 2026, as automation becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise operations.

Source: Tech Crunch

www.shafaqna.com