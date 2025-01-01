UK: British Muslims give four times national average donor

Shafaqna English- British Muslims are among the most generous donors.

British Muslims give an estimated £2.2 billion (nearly $3 billion) annually to charitable causes — up to four times the national average, according to new research by think tank Equi.

While much of this generosity has traditionally supported international aid, there is a growing shift towards domestic giving.

“While a significant share of British Muslim charitable giving supports international humanitarian causes, there is substantial untapped potential to expand support for UK-based initiatives,” Equi noted in its report.

Young British Muslim professionals increasingly direct their donations to causes within the UK, both faith-based and secular. They are responding to visible local crises, including homelessness, food insecurity, and child poverty.

Sources: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com