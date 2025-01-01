English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

ACLED: USA had carried out 622 overseas bombings since January 20, 2025

0

Shafaqna English- The USA had carried out – or been a partner to – 622 overseas bombings in all, using drones or aircraft, since January 20, 2025, when Trump took office, Armed Conflict Location & Event Data or ACLED, the nonpartisan conflict monitor, told.

Despite Trump depicting him as the “president of peace” who deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly ending eight wars around the world this year, his recent military strike in Venezuela is just the latest in a series of military attacks by his administration since it took office in January.

Venezuela is the latest country to be hit by US strikes as the Trump administration ramps up military interventions.

Sources: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Millions of people gather to protest against Trump

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Trump’s administration ends legal aid for migrant children

leila yazdani

USA: Trump-Harris hit swing states as polls show they locked in tight race

leila yazdani

Latest poll in USA indicated Harris-Trump tied nationally at 48%

leila yazdani

Study reveals contribution of Christian nationalism to winning of new voters for Trump from 2016 to 2020

asadian

US repudiates Trump’s administration assertion that all UN sanctions against Iran to be restored

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.