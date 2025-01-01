ACLED: USA had carried out 622 overseas bombings since January 20, 2025

Shafaqna English- The USA had carried out – or been a partner to – 622 overseas bombings in all, using drones or aircraft, since January 20, 2025, when Trump took office, Armed Conflict Location & Event Data or ACLED, the nonpartisan conflict monitor, told.

Despite Trump depicting him as the “president of peace” who deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly ending eight wars around the world this year, his recent military strike in Venezuela is just the latest in a series of military attacks by his administration since it took office in January.

Venezuela is the latest country to be hit by US strikes as the Trump administration ramps up military interventions.

Sources: Aljazeera

