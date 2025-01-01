Saudi Arabia: Students achieve 129 international science awards in 2025

Shafaqna English- Saudi students win 129 international science awards in 2025.
Saudi students achieved international awards in 26 international Olympiads and the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
The achievements, realized in partnership with the Ministry of Education, enabled Saudi Arabia to maintain its second-place global ranking at ISEF.
Over the course of the year, Saudi national teams also won a total of 996 awards in regional and international scientific competitions.
Sources: Saudi Gazette