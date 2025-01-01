Mamdani will be first New York Mayor to use the Quran at his swearing-in

Shafaqna English- Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City, will use two family Holy Qurans and one Holy Quran that belonged to writer Arturo Schomburg at his two swearing-in ceremonies.

When Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City on Jan. 1, he will represent a range of demographics the city has not seen before in top leadership: South Asian, millennial, Muslim.

But for New York’s hundreds of thousands of Muslim residents who have taken pride in seeing one of their own rise to the mayoralty, his inauguration will bring another special first, rooted in tradition and piety.

Sources: New York Times

