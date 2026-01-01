Tighter migration rules in 2025

Shafaqna English- In 2025, European countries such as Greece and the United Kingdom tightened their policies regarding both regular and irregular immigrants. At the same time, changes occurred in Africa as well, with Tunisia and Mauritania becoming stricter in their treatment of undocumented migrants.

France: New guidelines restrict access to citizenship

France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau tightened the criteria to obtain French citizenship in exceptional circumstances (known as “AES” in France). Under the new law, the required duration of French residence was raised to “at least seven years,” compared to five or three years previously.

Mauritania: Reports of arbitrary detentions and expulsions

The Mauritanian government introduced a new repressive policy at the beginning of 2025, aimed at curbing the numbers of sub-Saharan migrants in the country who ultimately were seeking to reach Spain’s Canary Islands via the perilous Atlantic route.

Greece: governments hardens immigration laws

As one of the countries at the forefront of migration into Europe, Greece was already known for having on of the most restrictive immigration policies across the continent. Its laws, however, became even harsher in 2025.

In September, the government introduced new legislation whereby people without authorization to live in Greece will face lengthy prison terms if they refuse to cooperate and leave.

Spain: Viral image leads to violence in Torre Pacheco

Anti-migrant clashes rocked the Spanish city of Torre Pacheco, near Murcia, in the beginning of July after a photo of a 68-year-old local man with a swollen face went viral overnight. The victim claimed that he had been attacked in the middle of a street by three youths from northern Africa.

The far-right quickly used the event to blame Moroccan immigrants; in order to avoid further escalation, the Guardia Civil and local police had to deploy over 100 officials across the city.

The Torre Pacheco affair coincided with anti-migrant riots in Northern Ireland and xenophobic protests in the UK around the same time.

UK: Biggest changes to immigration law in decades

Over 110,000 people took to the streets of central London on September 13, 2025 in protest to the continued arrivals of “small boats” in the English Channel and the overall number of immigrants in the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the rallies, saying that despite its immigration challenges, the UK’s flag represented “our diverse country.”

At the same time however, Starmer’s government, facing growing pressure from the far-right, announced drastic immigration reforms shortly thereafter.

Under the new system, anyone granted asylum in the UK will automatically only receive 30 months of protection instead of the five years that would be granted as a matter of course previously. Additional assessment will also be introduced to each renewal after 30-month periods, with the government resolute to send people back home if the situation in their country of origin has improved.

Even long-term recognized refugees will now have to wait 20 years — rather than five years — to request a permanent residence permit, known in the UK as “indefinite leave to remain.”

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that settlement in the UK will from no on have to be earned by “contributing to society,” and not by “paying a people smugglers to cross the Channel.”

