New York’s Muslim Mayor

Shafaqna English- Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s first Muslim mayor, put his hand on the Holy Quran at his swearing-in ceremony. He represents a range of demographics that New York City has not seen before in top leadership: South Asian, millennial, Muslim.

For the hundreds of thousands of Muslim residents who have taken pride in seeing one of their own rise to the mayoralty, his inauguration brought another significant first.

During his swearing-in ceremony shortly after midnight on Thursday (01 Jan 2026) he put his hand on the Quran making him the first mayor in New York City to do so.

Source: New York Times

