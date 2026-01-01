Pakistan’s Contradictions in 2025

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi- 2025 will be remembered as one of the most consequential and contradictory years in Pakistan’s recent history. It was a year in which the state projected formidable military and diplomatic strength beyond its borders, even as its political, judicial and economic systems at home remained under intense strain. This contrast between external assertiveness and internal fragility defined the national experience, shaping both public discourse and institutional behaviour.

The defining episode of the year was the military confrontation with India in May. The crisis was set in motion by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in April. In the absence of credible evidence, India swiftly accused Pakistan. On the nights of May 6 and 7, India launched missile, air and drone strikes against multiple targets inside Pakistan. Islamabad’s response was swift and decisive.

At least seven Indian Air Force aircraft, including Rafale jets, were shot down. Further Indian drone incursions followed in the early hours of May 10, prompting Pakistan to launch Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which targeted Indian military bases, weapons depots and strategic installations. The escalation only halted after the United States stepped in to broker a ceasefire, preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The aftermath of the confrontation significantly reshaped Pakistan’s external relations. In June, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir was invited to the White House, marking a clear reset in Pakistan-USA ties after years of diplomatic chill. Washington’s subsequent designation of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majid Brigade as global terrorist organisations further reinforced this renewed alignment.

Pakistan also strengthened its defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia through a new pact. However, tensions persisted on the western front, as the Afghan Taliban regime continued to resist taking decisive action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), keeping security concerns alive along the border.

Despite this outward projection of strength, Pakistan’s internal political landscape remained deeply polarised. The PML-N-led government appeared increasingly comfortable operating within a hybrid power structure, while democratic norms continued to erode. The judiciary suffered perhaps its most damaging institutional blow with the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which not only curtailed judicial independence but also reshaped the military command structure.

As a result, General Asim Munir assumed the newly created post of Chief of Defence Forces an unprecedented concentration of authority. Adding to the year’s extraordinary developments, former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was sentenced in December to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on multiple charges, a rare instance of accountability at that level.

For the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 2025 proved relentless and punishing. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the party was not entitled to reserved seats for women and minorities, significantly weakening its parliamentary presence. The Election Commission of Pakistan de-notified several senior PTI lawmakers following convictions linked to the May 9 riots.

Internal divisions deepened as Imran Khan removed Ali Amin Gandapur as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, replacing him with Sohail Afridi. Restricted jail meetings for Imran Khan, a confrontational political message conveyed through his sister, and an unusually sharp ISPR press conference branding him a national security concern all pointed to a shrinking political space for the party. As in previous years, 2025 ended with renewed yet uncertain calls for dialogue.

Economically, the year brought stabilisation but little relief for ordinary citizens. Pakistan stepped back from the brink of default and secured cautious credit-rating upgrades from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. Compliance with the IMF programme restored macroeconomic discipline and stabilised external accounts, but the social costs of earlier inflationary shocks continued to weigh heavily on households.

The State Bank’s cumulative interest-rate cuts since 2024 reflected improving indicators, including early signs of recovery in large-scale manufacturing. The partial privatisation of PIA emerged as one of the most politically sensitive economic decisions of the year. Meanwhile, the government’s push to introduce cryptocurrencies sparked debate and criticism. Although improved ties with the USA and Persian Gulf partners bolstered confidence, exports remained limited and investment weak.

Beyond politics and economics, 2025 also offered quieter moments of resilience and achievement. While the men’s cricket team disappointed at home during the Champions Trophy and lost the Asia Cup final to India, other athletes brought pride to the nation. Pakistan’s hockey team reached the final of the FIH Nations Cup and earned promotion to the Pro League.

Arshad Nadeem won gold at both the Asian Athletics Championships and the Islamic Solidarity Games. Squash player Noor Zaman, mountaineer Sirbaz Khan and the victorious under-19 cricket team reminded the country that progress often unfolds away from the glare of power and politics.

Taken together, 2025 was a year of sharp contrasts for Pakistan, one marked by military confidence, diplomatic realignment, political contraction and economic restraint. As the year draws to a close, the central challenge remains unresolved: power exercised without consensus may deliver short-term control, but it rarely produces lasting stability.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article