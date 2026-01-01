Karbala: Opening of Cultural Festival at Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS)

Shafaqna English– The Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (AS) held the opening ceremony of the 8th International Cultural Festival “Spirit of Prophethood,” dedicated to women, with the participation of representatives from Arab countries and other nations worldwide.

This festival, which will continue for three days, is organized by the Al-Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Branch, affiliated with the Office of the Legal Custodian for Women’s Affairs at the Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (AS).

The slogan of this edition is “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), the Gatherer of Two Lights: Prophethood and Imamate,” and it carries the title “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA): Building Awareness and Reviving Values.”

Source: Ninanews

www.shafaqna.com