English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 3Shia islamShia Organizations

Karbala: Opening of Cultural Festival at Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS)

0

Shafaqna English– The Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (AS) held the opening ceremony of the 8th International Cultural Festival “Spirit of Prophethood,” dedicated to women, with the participation of representatives from Arab countries and other nations worldwide.

This festival, which will continue for three days, is organized by the Al-Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Branch, affiliated with the Office of the Legal Custodian for Women’s Affairs at the Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (AS).

The slogan of this edition is “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), the Gatherer of Two Lights: Prophethood and Imamate,” and it carries the title “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA): Building Awareness and Reviving Values.”

Source: Ninanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan is world’s worst country for women

leila yazdani

Iraq’s barley production tops Arab countries in 2024–2025

nasibeh yazdani

Swiss referendum blocks wealth tax for climate goals

asadian

[Shafaqna report] Afghanistan faces worst humanitarian crisis in a decade

parniani

Iraq projected to rank 8th among Arab countries in GDP by 2026

nasibeh yazdani

Iraq: Tourism income increased in 2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.