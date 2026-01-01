Dzor Dzor Church: UNESCO-listed landmark in Northwest Iran

Shafaqna English- The St. Mary Church of Dzor Dzor, located near Barun village along the Zangi Mar River in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, is a prominent historical and cultural landmark attracting visitors for its architecture and natural setting.

Built in 1298 AD by order of Archbishop Zakaria of Saint Thaddeus Church, Dzor Dzor Church is the sole surviving structure of a once larger monastery complex. Over centuries, the monastery was largely destroyed, leaving the church as its only remaining element.

Set amid the scenic landscape of the Maku region—known for its rivers, springs, caves, waterfalls, and mild climate—the site combines cultural heritage with natural beauty. The church was added to Iran’s National Heritage List on September 29, 2002, and later gained international recognition through its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Source: Safarmarket

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