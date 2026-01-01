English
Pope Leo calls on faithful to pray for peace in world

Shafaqna English- In his first Angelus address for 2026, Pope Leo called on the faithful to pray together for peace “first among nations bloodied by conflict and suffering, but also within our homes, in families wounded by violence and pain.”

The Pope said that, with the coming of the new year, “the Lord invites us to renew our times by finally ushering in an era of peace and friendship among all peoples.”

He acknowledged that many people and organizations around the world already dedicate themselves to ending violence and have created countless initiatives to build peace.

With this responsibility, the Holy Father challenged everyone, with Christ’s grace, to start today to “build a year of peace, disarming our hearts and refraining from all violence.”

Sources: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

