Sweden: Hundreds cancel New Year’s celebrations for Gaza solidarity rally

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of people in Stockholm canceled New Year’s festivities for the Gaza Solidarity Rally.

Despite freezing temperatures, protesters assembled at Segels Torg Square following a call by numerous civil society organizations, choosing to mourn children and civilians killed by Israel instead of celebrating the New Year.

Carrying banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages,” the crowd demanded an end to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and called on Sweden to halt arms sales to Israel.

Sources: Anadolu Agency

