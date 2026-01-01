English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Netherlands is prosecuting one of largest human smuggling networks

0

Shafaqna English- Dutch authorities are serious about cracking down on smugglers and traffickers networks across borders.

In a statement, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service confirmed that a 41-year-old Eritrean national was extradited from the UAE, and had arrived at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on December 24.

The suspect was escorted by Dutch military police and is expected to stand trial in the Netherlands for his alleged role in the transnational migrant smuggling network.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Netherlands: Mosque in Emmeloord faces Islamophobic threats

nasibeh yazdani

Netherlands: Wilders’ Islamophobic post ahead of elections

nafiseh yazdani

Netherlands: Muslim Students not allowed to pray at school

nafiseh yazdani

Four countries call for Taliban to lift restrictions on Afghani women

nasibeh yazdani

Dutch MP: Far-Right pushed to criminalize possessing the Quran and visiting Mosques

nasibeh yazdani

Netherlands: Government to limit permits for asylum seekers

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.