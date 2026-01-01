Netherlands is prosecuting one of largest human smuggling networks

Shafaqna English- Dutch authorities are serious about cracking down on smugglers and traffickers networks across borders.

In a statement, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service confirmed that a 41-year-old Eritrean national was extradited from the UAE, and had arrived at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on December 24.

The suspect was escorted by Dutch military police and is expected to stand trial in the Netherlands for his alleged role in the transnational migrant smuggling network.

Sources: Info Migrants

