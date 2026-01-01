Pope Leo prays for victims of fire in Swiss Alps town of Crans-Montana

In a telegram, Pope Leo XIV joined in mourning the victims of a fire on January 1 at an Alpine bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which killed around 40 people and injured more than 110.

In the telegram — written in French and signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin — the Pope expresses his compassion and concern to those close to the victims.”

Pope Leo “prays to the Lord to welcome the deceased into his dwelling of peace and light, and to support the courage of those who suffer in their hearts or in their bodies.”