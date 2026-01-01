Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Games”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Games”

Question: Is it permissible to play games of chance of all kinds on electronic machines (computers) without betting or with betting?

Answer: It is not permissible to play it, if it involves betting. It is also not permissible to play it, without betting, if the game is considered in common views as means for gambling.

