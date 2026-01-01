Advanced aircraft de-icing approach

Shafaqna English– York researchers identified a budget-friendly yet powerful solution to enhance airplane de-icing performance.

According to recent studies, LMWGs—molecules that give everyday items like creams and adhesives their thickness—could be applied to prevent aircraft icing.

The formation of ice mid-flight is a major hazard for pilots and aerospace companies. Even minimal ice layers raise aircraft weight and interfere with airflow, demanding more from engines. Occasionally, ice clogs sensors or engine inlets, hindering safe operations.

Source: Interesting Engineering

www.shafaqna.com