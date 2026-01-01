World uncertainty over wars-power shifts in 2026

Shafaqna English- Recent global developments leave little room for certainty about the direction of 2026. There is no clear basis to conclude that 2026 will be better than 2025, a year marked by wars, sharp economic volatility, severe financial disruptions.

It is difficult to make accurate predictions amid overlapping political and economic risks, including recession, inflation, mounting debt, slowing growth, climate change, unemployment, poverty, corruption, and persistent uncertainty.

