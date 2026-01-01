English
HRAU: Afghans face severe human rights crisis in 2026

Shafaqna English- The year 2026 begins, while the people of Afghanistan under Taliban rule face severe human rights crisis, the Human Rights Activists Union (HRAU) said.

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, on the occasion of the new Gregorian year, the organization stated that the Taliban’s policies and actions demonstrate systematic cultural genocide.

According to the report, the destruction of the education system, silencing of knowledge, elimination of cultural expressions, and depriving vast segments of society are considered deliberate attacks on human dignity and collective identity.

Sources:  Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

