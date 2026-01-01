Afghanistan is world’s worst country for women

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan has been identified as the worst country for women among 188 countries in world, an institution affiliated with Georgetown University in the United States reported.

The organization said in its annual report on Wednesday, December 31, 202۵, that after Afghanistan, countries such as Yemen, Sudan, Haiti, and Burundi are ranked in the following positions.

In this report, the situation of women has been examined based on three main indicators: inclusion, justice, and security, and it shows that women in Afghanistan are in the lowest global position in terms of security and access to justice.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com