8th edition of ‘Spirit of Prophethood’ international conference for women in Karbala

Shafaqna English- The 8th edition of the “Spirit of the Prophethood” international cultural festival for women was launched in Karbala, Iraq, on Thursday.
It has been attended by representatives from Arab and other countries and will last for three days.
The Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Branch of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine has organized the festival under the title of “Fatima al-Zahra (SA): Building Awareness and Revitalizing Values”.
The slogan of this edition is “Fatima al-Zahra (SA) Gatherer of Two Lights: Prophethood and Imamate”.
The opening ceremony was attended by officials and heads of various departments of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine, official figures, university professors, researchers and women’s delegations from Lebanon, Tunisia, Iran, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain.
The opening program included cultural and artistic sections that began with a speech by the religious custodian of the shrine Hojjat al-Islam Sayyid Ahmad al-Safi.
After a Tawasheeh performance, a documentary film was shown that emphasized the most important activities, programs and efforts of the women’s departments and centers of the Astan in the fields of awareness-raising, culture and social activities.
The ceremony also honored a number of families of the martyrs to acknowledge their sacrifices and emphasize their high place in national and social memory.