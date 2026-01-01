English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN expresses concern over escalating violence in Sudan

0

Shafaqna English-The UN on Friday voiced concern over escalating violence in parts of war-torn Sudan.

In a statement, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it “continues to be extremely concerned over the impact of escalating violence on civilians, particularly across the Kordofan region and in North Darfur State.”

“In South Kordofan State, the humanitarian situation in the besieged towns of Dilling and Kadugli has continued to deteriorate, with both locations increasingly cut off, supplies rapidly dwindling and prices of food and other essentials spiralling,” it said.

The UN agency further stated that access constraints and insecurity have left civilians facing growing hardship, as basic goods have become scarce and unaffordable.

Sources: Anadolu Agency 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN warns AI could deepen global inequality

parniani

Cyclical nature of gender exclusion

parniani

UN calls for safety of aid workers in South Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

Farhan Haq: “UN is against any efforts to change status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque”

nasibeh yazdani

Persian Gulf Arab nations support ceasefire promises in Yemen

asadzadeh

Modification of Gaza ceasefire resolution presented to the Security Council

asadzadeh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.