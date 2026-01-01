UN expresses concern over escalating violence in Sudan

In a statement, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it “continues to be extremely concerned over the impact of escalating violence on civilians, particularly across the Kordofan region and in North Darfur State.”

“In South Kordofan State, the humanitarian situation in the besieged towns of Dilling and Kadugli has continued to deteriorate, with both locations increasingly cut off, supplies rapidly dwindling and prices of food and other essentials spiralling,” it said.

The UN agency further stated that access constraints and insecurity have left civilians facing growing hardship, as basic goods have become scarce and unaffordable.