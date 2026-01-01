[Video] Wilaadat of Imam Ali (AS) – insights into Nahj al Balagha

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali celebrates the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS). The main talk will be delivered by Shaykh Dr Saeid Sobhani entitled “Insights from Nahj al-Balagha [part 6] – A look at letter 27 to Muhammad Abi Bakr“.

Speaker:

Saeid Sobhani is a Shi’i scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Qur’an, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles.

Dr Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja‘far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl al-Watar min Qa‘idat la Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988).

