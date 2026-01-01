Christian Writer in Conversation with Shafaqna: Imam Ali (A.S.) Viewed Society Beyond the Reality of His Time

Shafaqna English – Amir al-Mu’minin Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S ) is one of the greatest figures whose name is profoundly engraved in human history. God granted him the honor of being born inside the Sacred House (the Kaaba) in Mecca, and he was raised in the household of prophethood. Thus, he was the first to believe in the Prophet of God, Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), and in his divine mission. He was renowned for his courage, wisdom, and justice, and he always stood as an outstanding example of knowledge, piety, and asceticism. Therefore, noble lineage, moral excellence, and sincerity of faith were all united in his character, and his life, thought, and values have continuously inspired generations of all backgrounds and inclinations.

According to Shafaqna, Professor Bassem Al-Ra‘i, a Lebanese priest and professor of political philosophy, stated in an exclusive interview with the Shafaqna News Agency that Imam Ali (A.S.) is a historical personality who left a profound impact on human history. When we look at Nahj al-Balagha and observe the breadth of its thought, the depth of its vision, and the nobility of its human objectives, we realize that we are dealing with a figure who experienced his time with a spirit that transcended the intellectual, political, and social limitations of that era. Imam Ali (A.S.) viewed his society with a perspective beyond the reality of his time, which reflects the vastness of his human outlook.

Father Al-Ra‘i pointed out that this human dimension constitutes the essence of Nahj al-Balagha, saying:“If we reflect on this rich human heritage—especially what is contained in Nahj al-Balagha, which I have studied many times—we find that we can extract universal concepts that may serve as common ground for all humanity, whether Shi‘a or non-Shi‘a, and even non-Muslims. This in itself is of immense value, because Imam Ali (A.S.) possesses human qualities that enable him to communicate with others beyond boundaries.”

He continued:“What has attracted me most in Nahj al-Balagha is the form of asceticism reflected in his view of life, affairs, governance, and authority. Imam Ali (A.S.) had a clear ascetic dimension in confronting issues. Asceticism here does not mean poverty or deprivation, but rather conscious detachment and inner freedom. For example, when he realized that attaining power through peaceful means was not possible, he refrained from using violence to achieve his goal. This stance reveals his ascetic outlook and his calm approach toward the issue of governance. This is also evident in his letters to the caliphs, where he clearly expressed his positions on matters that conflicted with the essence of the caliphate or the foundations of just rule. All of this reflects a deep ascetic tendency in his character.”

This Christian priest also pointed to the shared aspects between the status of Jesus Christ and Imam Ali (A.S.), particularly in terms of mercy toward humanity and compassion for the weak and the oppressed. He added that this profound human sensitivity and divine spirit are clearly visible in the words and life of Imam Ali (A.S.).

It is worth noting that Bassem Al-Ra‘i is a Lebanese Christian priest, university professor, and writer who works in the fields of theology, philosophy, and socio-political analysis in Lebanon. His works mainly focus on concepts of peace, war memory, and the role of Christians in society.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com