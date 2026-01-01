Pakistan’s Unresolved Challenges in 2026

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, As Pakistan enters 2026, it does so with familiar challenges—problems it has long been aware of but has consistently failed to resolve. Three alarm bells, in particular, are ringing louder than ever: a resurgence of terrorism, a fragile economy, and a tightening squeeze on fundamental rights. What is new, however, is the growing perception that the state views these crises not as problems to solve, but as issues to manage—and that approach is rapidly becoming unsustainable.

Terrorism remains the most immediate threat. Recent suicide bombings targeting police and security installations in Bannu and North Waziristan, the deadly blast near Islamabad’s district courts, and ongoing violence in Balochistan illustrate the persistent capabilities of terrorist networks. Violence is no longer geographically contained, nor limited to symbolic targets. Yet counterterrorism strategies continue to rely heavily on force, rather than addressing underlying causes. Policing, prosecution, local governance, and political engagement in conflict-affected areas remain weak. Without reform in these areas, 2026 risks becoming another year marked by condemnations, investigations, and superficial action, while the root causes remain unaddressed.

The economic situation presents a slower-burning, yet equally perilous, crisis. The sale of a majority stake in Pakistan International Airlines was hailed as a major breakthrough after decades of delay, highlighting the rarity of decisive action. Yet one transaction cannot replace the hard work of broadening the tax base, reforming other loss-making state enterprises, and establishing credibility through consistent, predictable policies. Without such measures, 2026 risks repeating the cycle of short-term fixes, periodic external support, and prolonged stagnation.

Even more corrosive is the gradual narrowing of civic space. Over the past year, prolonged internet shutdowns, restrictions on public assembly, pressure on journalists, and legal actions against dissenting voices have become routine. Media outlets faced censorship, digital platforms were blocked, and human rights organisations reported intimidation and administrative obstacles. While these measures may temporarily silence criticism, they erode accountability, deepen public mistrust, and alienate younger citizens already sceptical of political institutions. A state that prioritizes control over consent weakens its own capacity to govern and invites the very instability it seeks to prevent.

Institutions will therefore be critical in 2026. Parliament must reclaim its role as a forum for debate, where laws are scrutinized before enforcement rather than justified afterward, and where committees can function without pressure or haste. The judiciary must uphold due process consistently and independently, without selective urgency. Economic policy must be clear, consistent, and applied equally if public confidence is to return. Security policy should rest on civilian authority rather than a perpetual sense of emergency. Above all, the executive must recognize that order imposed through coercion is fragile and short-lived. Pakistan has long relied on control; it is time to try governance.

