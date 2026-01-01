Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 2 January 2026

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli military restrictions imposed on access to the compound.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces were heavily deployed around the al-Asbat Gate and the path leading to the Friday Market, where they stopped young men, searched them, and checked their IDs, preventing some from reaching the Mosque for prayer.

Additionally, the Israeli police forced Jerusalemite activist Mohammed Abu al-Hummus to leave the vicinity of the Old City.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

