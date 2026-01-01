Japan: Understanding needed between locals-Muslim residents

Shafaqna English- As more Muslims live in Japan, understanding is needed between locals and Muslim residents.

In September 2025, a group of people shouted at Muslims in front of a mosque in Fukuoka, telling them to “get out of Japan.” This happened after a video spread online showing many Muslims praying in a park near the mosque in June. The mosque had permission to use the park, but more people came than expected and used a bigger area.

The number of Muslims in Japan is growing. In 2024, there were about 420,000 Muslims in Japan, about 0.3% of the total population. This is almost four times more than 20 years ago. Many Muslims come from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey. There are now about 160 mosques in Japan.

Experts say that as more Muslims live in Japan, people need to learn more about each other. Waseda University professor Hirofumi Tanada said, “Foreigners are not just workers. They are residents with many different backgrounds, such as religion and culture.” He said the government should help people understand each other to stop problems in local communities.

Sources: MAINICHI NEWSPAPERS

