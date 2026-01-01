English
Trump claims Venezuela’s Maduro ‘captured’ after ‘large scale’ US strikes

Shafaqna English- President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela, and captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife and flown them out of ⁠the country after “large-scale” strikes.

Earlier, Venezuela’s government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, as ‍it rejected “military aggression” ‍by Washington. The government of President Maduro had declared ‌a national ‌emergency following the series of attacks.
The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which has accused Venezuelan President Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro has denied the accusations.
On Thursday, Maduro indicated he was open to negotiating a deal with the US to combat drug trafficking. The US has carried out more than 20 air strikes in the sea near Venezuela since September, as it slapped sanctions and upped military pressure on Caracas.

Sources: Aljazeera

