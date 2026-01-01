Supplying of energy data centers by wind

Shafaqna English– The swift growth of AI is driving electricity demand to record levels, with impacts reaching far beyond server halls.With the surge of massive data centers, utilities caution that power grids are under stress and community bills may rise.

In this context, the US wind startup Airloom, supported by Bill Gates, is developing a new turbine model it claims can provide dependable energy more quickly and at reduced expense.

As the firm prepares to present its advances at CES 2026, its wind technology is gaining notice as a potential power fix for the AI-fueled data center surge.

Source: Interesting Engineering

