English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
BusinessFeatured 2Other NewsSci-TechUSworld

Supplying of energy data centers by wind

0

Shafaqna English– The swift growth of AI is driving electricity demand to record levels, with impacts reaching far beyond server halls.With the surge of massive data centers, utilities caution that power grids are under stress and community bills may rise.

In this context, the US wind startup Airloom, supported by Bill Gates, is developing a new turbine model it claims can provide dependable energy more quickly and at reduced expense.

As the firm prepares to present its advances at CES 2026, its wind technology is gaining notice as a potential power fix for the AI-fueled data center surge.

Source: Interesting Engineering

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Chinese humanoid robot debuts for service roles

asadian

What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine; “Human Guinea Pigs”?

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.