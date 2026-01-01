Ayatollah Khamenei: “Imam Ali’s (AS) model of justice is most urgent need of today”

Shafaqna English- “Imam Ali’s (pbuh) model of justice is the most obligatory and the most urgent need of the country today, Iran’s Supreme Leader expressed in the meeting with families of the martyrs of the 12-day War on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mumineen, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (pbuh).

Describing the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mumineen (AS) as an exceptional day in history, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized: “Among his unparalleled qualities, today we are in more urgent need of two in particular: justice and piety.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution underscored the necessity for all members of the society, particularly officials, to follow the conduct of Amir al-Mumineen (pbuh), adding: “Imam Ali’s (pbuh) model of justice is the most obligatory and the most urgent need of the country today. Unlike Shia throughout history, today we have no excuse for failing to pursue and implement justice, because the system is the Islamic Republic and inspired by Imam Ali’s (pbuh) model of leadership.”

Referring to Imam Ali’s (pbuh) victories in all military confrontations during the time of the Prophet (pbuh) and throughout his own period of governance, the Leader stated: “The various methods employed by defeated enemies to deceive the people and weaken their resolve, in many instances, prevented the realization of Imam Ali’s (pbuh) objectives.”

Source: khamenei.ir

www.shafaqna.com